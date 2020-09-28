State suspends import duty on biological control agents

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

IN an effort to promote non-traditional exports, Government has suspended import duty on biological control agents and removed import duty on greenhouse plastics to revamp the horticulture and floriculture subsectors.

Zambia’s horticultural production has dwindled by over two-fold from about 220 hectares, with a number of export farms ceasing operations due to inadequate capital injection in greenhouses.

With Zambia’s population increasing, the demand for horticulture commodities and products has increased drastically in urban towns such as Lusaka, Ndola, Kitwe, Chingola and Livingstone, among others.

Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu has also reduced import duty to 15 percent from 25 percent on selected bulb plants and CLICK TO READ MORE