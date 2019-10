JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says he has a lot of respect for the Constitutional Court and will not challenge its decision to order 64 individuals who served as ministers when Government was dissolved in the run-up to the 2016 general elections to pay back the salaries they drew.

The President said, however, that Government is still studying the ruling of the country’s highest court.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/