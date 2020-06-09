State, stakeholders talk vibrant agro sector

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

AS ZAMBIA grapples with climate change, sustaining agriculture during the coronavirus pandemic is critical if the sector is to thrive.

With COVID-19 negatively impacting on various key sectors of the economy, it is important for the country to put up measures that will ensure agriculture is protected from shocks caused by the pandemic that has no cure at the moment.

Considering that the farming community is still recuperating from climate change, precautionary measures are needed to protect farmers from calamities likely to threaten productivity.

Having eased restrictions in several sectors of the economy, agriculture stakeholders have been canvassing strategies that Government could adopt to avert a food crisis in the country.

Recently, the Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) appealed to Government to consider developing a prudent but cautious approach to agricultural marketing with clear guidelines as the country fights to