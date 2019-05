ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka and MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

GOVERNMENT and various sports associations have described the death of former National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) board chairman Mwamba Kalenga as a loss to the nation.

Kalenga, 74, who was in sports administration for more than four decades, died on Wednesday at Chingwele Clinic in Lusaka.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/