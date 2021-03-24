State speaks financial education in ‘schools’

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT says incorporating financial education in the curriculum of primary, secondary and tertiary education will empower citizens with necessary skills to manage risks and contribute to the attainment of the Vision 2030.

In 2006, Government launched the Vision 2030 for Zambia to become a prosperous middle-income nation and is founded on basic principles such as sustainable development, upholding democratic principles, respect for human rights, fostering family values and a positive attitude to work.

Currently, formal and informal sectors account for about 60 percent of Zambians that are financially included and the Bank of Zambia targets increasing the number to 80 percent by 2022 through the National Financial Inclusion Strategy.

BoZ Governor Christopher Mvunga said the contribution of the financial sector towards the attainment of Vision 2030 and its underlying principles is being carried out through the implementation of