State should protect students from rogue varsities

Dear editor,

SOME universities being set up in our nation are a source of great concern.

The owners know for sure that at one time, the State will close them.

However, they are not bothered because in the first place they will have raised a lot of money from students, which is not refundable.

So in short, if you want business capital, set up a fake school, have it shut down and walk away with money.

The Government should come up with a way of protecting the innocent students from losing money.

Introduce a form to be signed at the Ministry of Higher Education before enrolling or paying fees.

FK

Lusaka