State short-term securities woo investors

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT’S short-term securities have continued to woo investors with demand outpacing supply for the third straight auction, Zanaco Bank has said.

In its weekly market review issued by its economic research unit on Monday, the bank says Government, through the Bank of Zambia (BoZ), offered to sell treasury bills valued at K1.3 billion but investors bid a total of K1.8 billion, both figures at cost.

“Of the total bid amount, Government only allocated K1.649.34 million (the rest was deemed more expensive), resulting in a 126.9 percent effective subscription rate, down 22 percentage points from 148.9 percent recorded a fortnight prior,” Zanaco says.

For the fourth auction in a row, the yield rates were flat across all tenors at 14.03 percent, 16.02 percent, 20 percent and 25.75 percent for the CLICK TO READ MORE