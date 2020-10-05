State scores first in gold exploration

KALONDE NYATI, Mwinilunga

GOVERNMENT has issued the first-ever small-scale gold exploration licence as it solidifies its commitment in prioritising community participation in unlocking the gold potential.

The State has also issued 20 gold panning certificates to cooperatives representing 21 zones in Chief Chibwika’s area in Mwinilunga, North-Western Province.

The small-scale mining licence has been issued to Kasenseli Mining Limited, and ZCCM-Investments Holdings (IH) will be the offtaker.

Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Richard Musukwa said the small-scale gold mining licence issued to Kasenseli Mining Limited will mostly benefit women and