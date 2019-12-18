State rues maize smuggling

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

MINISTER of Agriculture Michael Katambo says despite the country having adequate maize stock of over 1.3 million metric tonnes, rampant smuggling of maize and mealie meal is affecting the supply of the commodity.

A 50 kilogramme (kg) bag of maize is selling at K235 while a 25kg of breakfast mealie meal is fetching between K136 and K170.

Mr Katambo said the smuggling of maize and mealie meal has increased exponentially due to most countries in the region struggling to produce enough crops to meet their domestic needs