State revisits crude oil search

CATHERINE BWALYA

Choma

GOVERNMENT will airlift more experts to Chisanga in Gwembe District, Southern Province, to further examine the suspected crude oil.

Chisanga is one of the hard-to-reach areas of Gwembe because of its rough terrain and poor road network.

Government was given information early this year of suspected crude oil in the area and immediately assembled a team of technocrats to investigate the matter.

Villagers discovered the suspected crude oil exuding from a mountain in Chisanga in Chief Chipepo’s realm.

In an interview, Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale says Government intends to use helicopters to ferry experts to increase mineral exploration in Chisanga.