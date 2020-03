FRANCIS LUNGU, Samfya

GOVERNMENT has released K5 million to repair the damaged portion of the Mansa-Samfya road on the Chimana stream.

Last Saturday, Samfya district was cut off from Luapula Province after part of the road collapsed.

BSBK Limited has been engaged to work on the 40 metres portion of the road.

The contractor is currently working on the 125-kilometre Musaila-Kasaba road in CLICK TO READ MORE