State rejects coach

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has rejected the appointment of would-be Chipolopolo coach Vaselin Jelusic and is displeased with the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) for disregarding its recommendation to advertise the job.

And FAZ said the new Chipolopolo coach will be in the country this week to finalise his contract.

Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development acting permanent secretary Bessy Chelemu said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that Government feels the only transparent way to engage a national team coach is through advertising.