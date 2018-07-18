State probes Mazoe

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has instituted investigations into suspicions that the imported Mazoe drink which has flooded the market is harmful to health.This follows an urgent notification by the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry to the Ministry of Health asking it to investigate imported Mazoe drink to ascertain if it is safe for human consumption.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for health services Jabbin Mulwanda said Government suspects that the imported Mazoe drink is not fit for human consumption, and does not meet the national food safety standards.