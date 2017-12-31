State probes interception of mukula export

CHRISTINE CHISHA and KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has instituted investigations into the interception by suspected political party cadres of a consignment of mukula logs on the Lusaka-Kafue highway on Friday.

The consignment, in transit for export, was laden on 11 trucks and the logs belong to Government through the Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation (ZAFFICO).

This was revealed yesterday after Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda announced that investigations in the matter had been started.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/