‘State, private sector partners in development’

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT will continue engaging the private sector to find solutions to their challenges and assist the State actualise its development agenda.

Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Elias Mubanga said the private sector is key in helping Government achieve its developmental programme of increasing income generation and employment creation.

Mr Mubanga said yesterday during the Lusaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) meeting with the captains of the industry that Government will continue to create an enabling environment to foster the growth of the private sector, particularly small businesses.

“We are aware of the challenges faced by the private sector and we are open to share ideas and find solutions through such as this one. This will enable us to develop policies that will be favourable for CLICK TO READ MORE