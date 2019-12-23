State ponders tiles importation ban

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT is considering banning the importation of tiles to enable local industries to develop and contribute to economic growth.

Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma said empowering local firms like Marcopolo Tiles Manufacturing Company Limited is important in growing the country’s manufacturing base.

Speaking when he toured Marcopolo Tiles in Chilanga recently, Mr Yaluma, however, said Government will only consider the request to ban the importation of tiles if local manufacturers are able to satisfy the local and international markets CLICK TO READ MORE