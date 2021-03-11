State ponders issuing SI over AfCFTA trading

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT will soon issue a statutory instrument (SI) under the Customs and Excise Act to pave way for trading following Zambia’s ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry director – foreign trade Bessie Chelemu said the SI under the Customs and Excise Act is necessary for the agreement to have the force of law in Zambia and subsequently for the country to begin trading.

On February 5, 2021, Zambia ratified the AfCFTA, which opened up for trading on January 1 this year and seeks to ease the movement of goods, services and people across the continent in a quest to boost intra-African trade and economic transformation.

The instrument of ratification, following approval by Parliament to have the AfCFTA Agreement ratified, implies that Zambia is now a State Party and is free to trade under the framework with other countries that are also