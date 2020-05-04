State ploughs K6.8bn into economy

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

TO KEEP the economy functional in the wake of coronavirus, Government last month released K6.86 billion to finance development programmes and other public service delivery operations.

Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba says revenue, grants and domestic financing totalled K18.1 billion in the first quarter of this year.

Of this, tax revenue accounted for K11.87 billion, non-tax K3.18 billion, grants K271.96 million and K2.8 billion came from domestic financing.

"COVID-19 has imposed challenges on communities and on government operations, and in