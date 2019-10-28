State plans 2nd thermal power plant in Maamba

CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Livingstone

GOVERNMENT plans to set up a second thermal power plant in Maamba and undertake other solar energy projects to mitigate the power deficit the country is facing, Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu has said.

Dr Ng’andu said Government is also responding to the power shortage situation by importing more electricity because economic productivity is being negatively affected.

The minister was speaking here yesterday after touring the Victoria Falls hydro-power generation plant and the falls itself