State owes farmers K1.6 billion

MAYENGO NYIRENDA,Chipata

GOVERNMENT owes K 1.6 billion to farmers who supplied maize to Food Reserve Agency (FRA) during this year’s crop marketing season. Minister of Agriculture Reuben Mtolo said Government plans to sell some of the maize purchased by the agency to raise money to offset owed payments to farmers. Mr Mtolo said this yesterday when he called on Eastern Province Minister Peter Phiri. The minister said the previous administration had only planned to buy 500,000 metric tonnes of maize but the new government extended the purchase by 400,000 metric tonnes because there was still maize being held by farmers. “This extra quantity [400,000 mt] is not budgeted for and there is no money for this. And is worth K1.6 billion, that is what we are owing farmers across the country,” Mr Mtolo said. And in an event where the current dry spell continues until December 20 this year, Government will abandon the plan to sell maize to prevent food shortages. Mr Mtolo also claimed that the previous Patriotic Front government cancelled the e-voucher system for farmers in eight provinces and placed them on direct supply system except for Western and Southern provinces as a form of punishment. He said the value of the e-voucher remained at K2,100 despite the prices of inputs being increased. “Only two provinces were on the e-voucher system and the biggest mistake was CLICK TO READ MORE