CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE State has asked the Lusaka High Court not to entertain an application by former Health Professions Council of Zambia chief executive officer Aaron Mujajati to enter judgement in default against it.

Attorney General Likando Kalaluka argues that Mujajati has not obtained leave of the court to apply for judgement in default in his favour.