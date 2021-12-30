State of Zambia’s democracy, peace

In 2021, UPND obtained more votes in its non-traditional strongholds

AS WE come to the close of a most eventful year in which Zambia showed the onlooking world that a peaceful transition of power from the incumbent to the opposition is possible in Africa, something often ignored by those who are bent on painting the continent black, it is imperative to take stock of the country’s democracy and peace. As part of the monthly series of the Dag Hammarskjöld Institute for Peace and Conflict Studies (DHIPS) at the Copperbelt University in the Zambia Daily Mail, this article, therefore, briefly examines the declines, continuity and strides in the state of Zambia’s democracy and peace as exposed by the August 12, 2021 general election.

DECLINES

The vocabulary of ethnic appeals that different parties paraded in disguise during the 2021 campaigns took many forms but fooled no one. At the national level, parties used verbal cloaks and other symbolisms of many forms and variations to mobilise support. The verbal foliage used in those manoeuvres offered a front for ‘tribal balancing’ and, in turn, served as a key ingredient in instilling ethnic camaraderie among members of the same party on the same campaign trail. Also, that Zambians of different ethnicity and regions can belong to the same party and share the same campaign platform. All of this ceremony, however, was belied by a different behaviour at the grass-roots level, where, for example, the political party tended to carry a map of support canvassers defined in ethnic terms,attesting to the salience of ethnic identity in the mobilisation of political support, and resulting in a campaign structure rooted in tribalism. Specifically, the parties chose local canvassers along ethnic lines to canvass in their co-ethnic homes, especially in the parties’ strongholds. Besides a pragmatism that informed such choosiness in the selection of canvassers, there was also fear of breaching territorial codes of personal safety.

The reason was that party members didn’t seriously convince each other that they could be sincere about crossing the ethnic divide even when they were in the same party. This ethnic mistrust signified the rising ethnic and political tension and declining ethnic tolerance and public trust in state institutions – the police, judiciary, ECZ, and the army – in Zambia; a reminder that Zambia’s peace and democracy were in reverse and hence the need to correct it.

CONTINUITY

The ruling PF lost the presidential vote and several parliamentary, mayoral/council chairperson and council seats to the UPND Alliance – the UPND and smaller parties’ coalition. Partly, the loss by the PF stemmed from its poor management of the national economy and the rising ethnic and political violence in the country. Also, many youths voted for the promise of a better Zambia exemplified by the UPND Alliance. The results indicated a divided Zambia (Central, Lusaka, Northern, North-Western, Southern and Western for the UPND Alliance, while Eastern, Luapula and Muchinga for the PF). The new President, Hakainde Hichilema (HH), in his first address to Parliament, therefore, passionately appealed to the PF MPs to put Zambia first and work with the UPND for the good of the country. Without this reconciliation, the new regime stands on the stilt of one part of the country, which perpetuates the very regionalism that put Zambia on a violent trajectory in the first place and aided the PF’s downfall. We are yet to see whether the opposition MPs will accept HH’s plea. Ahead of the 2021 elections, the stakes were high for the candidates in the loss or gain of the government apparatus, partly because, in Zambia, political power means open access to public offices, jobs in the civil service, and contracts in Government by the winning party and its financiers, as well as sympathisers. To outdo each other, the parties and their candidates engaged in a battery of dubious tactics, which made the 2021 elections campaigns more or less the 2015 and 2016 campaigns in content and tactics. Simply put, the ethnic appeals and violence, and claims of some people benefiting more from the state resources and power than others because of their ethnic identities, and character assassination of the candidates, seen previously (in 2015 and 2016), graced the 2021 elections.

Specifically, accusations and counter-accusations of tribalism continued to shape ethnic relations and partisan competition.

STRIDES

In 2021, the UPND obtained more votes in its non-traditional strongholds – Copperbelt, Eastern, Luapula, Lusaka, Muchinga, and Northern than in previous elections. In Copperbelt, Eastern, Lusaka and Northern, the UPND inroads resulted in new marginal seats, a sign regionalism in voting behaviour was withering away. Hence the surge in voter turnout at the national level (from 56.5 percent in 2016 to 70.6 percent). Besides, the peaceful transfer of power reiterated Zambia’s position as a beacon of peace and a maturing democracy in Africa. The large turnout of the youth to cast their votes also cheered many commentators and portrayed Zambia as a peace-loving nation. Overall, Zambia showed the onlooking world that it’s possible to hold free and fair elections, even amidst the scourging effects of the COVID-19, and that the opposition can win the election and the incumbent can freely surrender the power to the winner in Africa.

CONCLUSION

In sum, the gains made in the 2021 elections mean nothing unless defended. Zambia had made similar gains in 1991 and 2011 when the opposition toppled the incumbent, but lost it on the way. Voter turnout plummeted to 32.4 percent (2015) from 70.7 percent (2006). The onus is thus on President Hakainde Hichilema and his new dawn government to either take the country forward or ‘Dununa reverse’. But, as DHIPS, keenly interested in helping to promote both the peace and development within the nation, we join all peace-loving Zambians in looking forward with much anticipation and hope. The author is a research fellow in the Dag Hammarskjöld Institute for Peace and Conflict Studies at the Copperbelt University.