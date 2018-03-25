‘State obliged to help Kambwili medically’

JACK ZIMBA and JANET NGULE, Lusaka

CHIEF government spokesperson Dora Siliya says it is the duty of Government to offer the best services especially to someone of the status of Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili.

Government on Friday night offered to have Mr Kambwili evacuated to South Africa for specialist treatment, but the family turned down the offer.

Dr Kambwili is facing 37 counts of criminal charges, including possession of property believed to be proceeds of crime.