State moves against dormant mines

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka and NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

A MULTI-SECTORAL committee has been constituted to go round the country to assess the performance of mining licence holders and those found with dormant permits will have them cancelled.

Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Richard Musukwa said Government only wants to deal with serious investors who are ready to use their mining licences within 90 days of getting the documents.