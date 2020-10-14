State moots islands health policy

STANSLOUS NGOSA, Chilubi

GOVERNMENT has introduced the island health policy aimed at transforming the health sector on the country’s islands.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya says this has proved to have worked well in Chilubi Islands.

Dr Chilufya says under the policy, Government is currently training 275 midwifery students in Chilubi Islands with specific work techniques suitable for the area.

The minister, who is Mansa central Member of Parliament, said this when he toured Chilubi Islands District hospital and the 52 hostels for midwifery students in