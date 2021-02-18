State meeting obligations in agriculture, energy sectors

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

ALTHOUGH demand for government securities was low at the close of last year, Government was able to meet various obligations in the agriculture and energy sectors.

Bank of Zambia Governor Christopher Mvunga said during the quarterly media briefing yesterday that demand for securities during the fourth quarter of last year reduced as investor appetite weakened for both treasury bills and government securities.

Bid amounts fell short of the amounts on offer by 20 percent and 70 percent respectively.

"However, funds raised from the auctions were adequate to cover maturities resulting in a marginal surplus of K300 million. Additional securities were issued through private placements mostly to finance the Farmer Input Support Programme and