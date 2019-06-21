State, manufacturerers to restore confidence

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT will continue to engage manufacturers in restoring business confidence and broadening the industrial base to achieve economic growth.

Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma says to grow the economy, Government in collaboration with the Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) and other stakeholders have developed supportive policies, strategies and legislation to promote value addition and job creation.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/