ESTHER MSETEKA, Sinda

GOVERNMENT has lost K1,050,000 under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) to agro suppliers in Sinda, Eastern Province.

In the 2018/2019 farming season, about 500 farmers under FISP did not collect their inputs while others got two packs or less despite depositing K400.