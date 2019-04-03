Business

State launches trade policy strategy

April 3, 2019
1 Min Read

NALISHEBO NAMAIKO, Lusaka
GOVERNMENT has launched a national trade policy and export strategy aimed at having a structurally transformed, diversified and competitive export sector.
Launching the two reports, Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma said implementation of the export strategy should lead to increased services’ contribution to gross domestic product by five percent by 2021 and http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

