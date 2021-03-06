State launches plan to reduce pollution

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI

Lusaka

THE Ministry of National Development Planning has launched a 2020 Human Development Index report which seeks to encourage citizens to adopt best environmental practices.

Minister of National Development Planning Alexander Chiteme says practising conservation will help to reduce pollution and land degradation in the country.

He said this yesterday in a speech read by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary in charge of development coordination, monitoring and evaluation, Trevor Kaunda.

This was during the launch of the 2020 Global Human Development Report themed, ‘The next frontier: human development and the Anthropocene’.

