State lauds Atlas Mara CSR programme

DERRICK SILIMINA

Zambezi

GOVERNMENT has applauded Atlas Mara Bank for its donation of resources through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes to enhance service delivery in the country.

And Atlas Mara managing director James Koni said the bank’s CSR programmes were anchored on four main pillars, namely education, health, entrepreneurship as well as water and sanitation.

Speaking when the financial institution donated portal solar kits, torch lights and K20,000 towards the fight against COVID-19 at Zambezi District Hospital on Monday, North-Western Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu said the resources will go a long way in contributing to quality health care.