State invites private power players

ESTHER MSETEKA, YANDE SYAMPEYO

Lusaka

ALL electricity transmission and distribution lines in Zambia, irrespective of ownership, are now common carriers following the adoption of the National Energy Policy (NEP) of 2019, Electricity Act number 11 of 2019 and Energy Regulation Act number 12 of 2019.

Minister of Energy Matthew Nkhuwa says the measure aims to liberalise the electricity sector to make it more competitive. The minister also invited private players in the energy sector.

Mr Nkhuwa said the adoption of the policy and accompanying legal instruments will help to attract strategically aligned partners to the country’s electricity sector to encourage participation of the private sector.

In a statement yesterday, Mr Nkhuwa said the new laws will encourage competition and facilitate for a gradual shift from the single-buyer model.

Mr Nkhuwa said the Ministry of Energy is spearheading sector reforms to foster development of the power sector in response to climate change and CLICK TO READ MORE