State intervenes in staple food supply

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

THE seeming scarcity of the staple food in most parts of Lusaka and other areas around the country has compelled authorities to regulate the purchase of the commodity.

This measure is aimed at curtailing the creation of an artificial shortage of mealie-meal on the market and also to contain price escalation.

The situation mounted from the recent changes in weather patterns that affected the 2018/2019 farming season with prolonged dry spells, coupled with the fall armyworm invasion in Southern Province and other parts of the country.

This resulted in a decline in maize production, as most small scale farmers in Zambia rely on rain-fed farming.

Perhaps that is the reason why in 2019 Vice President Inonge Wina made an appeal to the nation to move from maize dependency and CLICK TO READ MORE