State injects K37m in sport

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has allocated K37.1 million in the 2022 budget for sports development and management. Under sports development, Government has increased the allocation from K8,310,953 in 2021 to K11,667,747 in the 2022 budget, According to the Yellow Book, sports management has been allocated a budget of K524,315 from K351,578 in 2021. The budget for international and local tournaments has also been increased from K15,527,000 in 2020 to K25,000,000 in 2022. The international outing includes the 2022 Paris Paralympic Games and the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Meanwhile, the allocation for the maintenance of National Heroes and Levy Mwanawasa stadiums has also been increased from K456, 000 in 2020 to K524,400 in 2021. Other sports facilities that have had their allocation increased include Olympic Youth Development Centre, which has an allocation of K749,739 from K651, 947 and 90 Days Legacy Swimming Pool, whose allocation has