State in K2.5 billion mineral royalty tax

HONE SIAME, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT collected K2.5 billion from the mineral royalty tax last year, surpassing its K1.9 billion mining revenue target.The mineral royalty tax was introduced last year to help Government achieve its mining revenue target for the benefit of citizens.

Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba said the revenue was above target by 29 percent due to favourable copper prices on the international market.

Mr Yamba, however, said non-tax revenue underperformed by 19 percent as a total of K6.07 billion was collected against the total of K7.5 billion.