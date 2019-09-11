State House tough on drugs

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

LAW enforcement agencies will investigate drug trafficking allegations, State House has assured.

During a press briefing on Monday, opposition politician Chishimba Kambwili alleged that one of President Edgar Lungu’s associates, who is a Lusaka businessman, is allegedly involved in drug trafficking.

But in a statement yesterday, Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe, said State House takes seriously any allegations related to drug trafficking.