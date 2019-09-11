NANCY SIAME, Lusaka
LAW enforcement agencies will investigate drug trafficking allegations, State House has assured.
During a press briefing on Monday, opposition politician Chishimba Kambwili alleged that one of President Edgar Lungu’s associates, who is a Lusaka businessman, is allegedly involved in drug trafficking.
But in a statement yesterday, Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe, said State House takes seriously any allegations related to drug trafficking. CLICK TO READ MORE
State House tough on drugs
NANCY SIAME, Lusaka