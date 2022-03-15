State House ordered single-sourcing

PRISCILLA MWILA, Parliament

STATE HOUSE instructed then Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development to single-source Kinglong Motors Limited, a subsidiary of Higer Buses, to supply 50 mechanic horses and fuel tankers, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has heard.

And the committee has summoned Kinglong Motors Limited and former Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development Permanent Secretary Joe Kapembwa to appear before it today.

Former Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development procurement officer Geoffrey Chilikwazi says Kinglong Motors was single-sourced to supply the vehicles for the multi-sectoral youth empowerment programme because Government had a running memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Higer Buses.

Mr Chilikwazi said during the initial stage of the empowerment initiative, Higer was engaged to supply 100 buses, but