State House not yet ready for HH

PRISCILLA MWILA, Parliament

ALTHOUGH President Hakainde Hichilema is eventually expected to move into State House from his Community House in New Kasama, there is no definite date set.

Vice-President W.K Mutale Nalumango told Parliament yesterday that the President will move into State House once it is renovated to the required standards. However, as at now, there are no resources to undertake the renovations, hence the delay in him shifting.

“Government still believes that President needs to be in State House as every other [President],” Mrs Nalumango said. “But as at now, there are no resources to work on that [Nkwazi] house. We need to work on State House and as soon as it is brought to a standard he can occupy, he will shift.”

Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament (MP) Stephen Kampyongo, during the Vice-President’s question time yesterday, asked what Government is doing to ensure the President moves into State House soon.

Mr Kampyongo said Zambia has established residences for the President and Vice-President, which are equipped with apparatus to look after the two national assets.

"Zambians are wondering seeing the President commuting between his private residence and