State for local is lekker

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has established a task force that will ensure Zambian products are on the shelves in chain stores to support domestic production, which has been hindered by the lack of a reliable market.

The task force comprises representatives of South African chain stores, the Zambia Association of Manufacturers, Zambia National Farmers Union and Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Speaking yesterday at a media briefing on the state of the economy, Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu said the task force is expected to bring more Zambian products on the floors of chain stores like Shoprite, Pick n Pay and Choppies, among others.

"This should not only increase domestic production and sale of agro-processed and manufactured products, but lead to the substitution of as many imports as