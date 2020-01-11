State for excellence

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has pledged to continue awarding deserving sports personalities who excel in their respective disciplines both locally and internationally.

Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Emmanuel Mulenga said in a speech read for him by Permanent Secretary Joe Kapembwa during the launch of the 2019 National Sports Awards in Lusaka yesterday that recognising excellence in sport will help athletes develop.