State files application in Nakacinda contempt of court case

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE State has filed an application to have Patriotic Front (PF) chairperson for the publicity committee Raphael Nakacinda ordered to appear in the Lusaka High Court to justify why he should not be sent to a correctional facility for alleged contempt of court. Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha has submitted that the court should grant him an order that will ensure Mr Nakacinda is sent to a penitentiary for allegedly purposefully disparaging the Judiciary. “[The State] seeks an order to commit the alleged contemnor [Mr Nakacinda] to prison for deliberately and wilfully bringing the Judiciary in disrepute for the false, malicious and contemptuous words uttered by him on December 13, 2021,” reads the notice of motion for an order for committal proceedings.

Last week, the High Court granted Mr Kabesha, who commenced the proceedings as a concerned citizen, leave to start contempt proceedings against Mr Nakacinda, a member of the PF central committee. This was after Mr Kabesha told the court that Mr Nakacinda issued a contemptuous statement aimed at undermining the case in which Kabushi legislator Bowman Lusambo and seven other PF MPs were challenging the Speaker’s decision to stop them from attending Parliament. Mr Lusambo and others went to the High Court seeking a greenlight to challenge Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti’s decision to CLICK TO READ MORE