State engages Namibia

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has engaged Namibia and Botswana to help control the African migratory red locusts because the infestation requires concerted efforts.

And Government has aerial-sprayed over 10,000 hectares of land in eight districts affected by the locust invasion.

The pests are believed to be entering parts of Western Province from Namibia and settling in places which have already been sprayed with chemicals.

Minister of Agriculture Michael Katambo told journalists yesterday that the swarms from the neighbouring country are undermining Government's efforts to contain the