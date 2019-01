MONICA KAYOMBO, Lusaka

MOSES Mwape, the father of the separated Siamese twins Bupe and Mapalo, has been offered a job in the civil service so that he can fend for the twins, whose health condition is being monitored by Government.

The decision to offer Mr Mwape a job was made last week after the peasant, who had earlier rejected the offer in preference to farming http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/