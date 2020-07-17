State employs 47 teachers

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA

Kabompo

THE Teaching Service Commission (TSC) has employed 47 teachers who have been working as volunteers in various schools in Kabompo district, North-Western Province.

TSC chairman Stanley Mhango says the volunteer teachers have been recruited because they have demonstrated patriotism to the country.

Mr Mhango said some of the teachers have worked for over two years and Government has seen it fit to engage them in the civil service as a token of appreciation.

"With the powers vested in me, through the commission, and acting on behalf and in the name of the republican President, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, I want to announce that all the teachers who volunteered to provide a service to Government, even without getting a salary, should consider themselves employed in Government with immediate effect," he said, amid cheers by civil servants.