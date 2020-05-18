State digs deep

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

GOVERNMENT has constituted a team of Cabinet ministers, technical experts and trade unionists to look at the sustainability of the mining sector during and beyond COVID-19.

The team comprises ministers of Mines and Mineral Development, Finance, and Labour and Social Security, and experts such as geologists, mining engineers, metallurgists and lawyers.

Minister of Mines and Mineral Development Richard Musukwa said in an interview that the group will look at ways to ensure the mining sector survives and sustains production beyond the global pandemic.

Mr Musukwa said Government is concerned by the constant tendency by some mining companies to always propose care and CLICK TO READ MORE