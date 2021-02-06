State considering possibility of criminalising no masking

NANCY SIAME

Lusaka

GOVERNMENT is consulting on the possibility of enacting a law to criminalise failure by some people to wear face masks in public places to improve adherence.

Minister of Health Jonas Chanda said in an interview yesterday that with a law in place, people will be compelled to wear face masks in public places without which appropriate sanctions will be effected against them.

He said once consultations have been concluded, the matter will be tabled before Cabinet for approval.

“Currently, there is no law which compels the public to wear face masks and that is why there is no enforcement, we just appeal to everyone to wear masks.

“When there is a law in place, there will be no need to appeal to people to wear face masks,” the minister said.

Dr Chanda said the spread of coronavirus can get out of control if no measures are put in place to contain the pandemic. CLICK