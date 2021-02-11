State commits to provide cars for police

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT’S desire is to provide vehicles for all police stations across the country but resources have been inhibiting due to competing needs, Parliament heard yesterday.

Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo said Government knows challenges faced by police officers and assured that eventually, all districts will be provided with vehicles. This will be done in a phased manner.

He was responding to Keembe Member of Parliament Princess Kasune (UPND), who wanted to know when Government will increase the number of police officers at Keembe Police Post.

Ms Kasune also wanted to know when Government will procure vehicles for the police post.

Mr Kampyongo said Government has not forgotten to service police posts in rural areas and