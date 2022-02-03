State collects K7bn road toll fees

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has collected over K7.35 billion toll fees since the launch of the National Road Tolling Programme (NRTP) in 2013, Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Permanent Secretary Danny Mfune has said. And Zambia needs US$720 million per annum to maintain the core road network and bring it to acceptable standards. Mr Mfune said the fees were collected from inland and ports of entry.

He said the NRTP was initiated to collect toll fees from road users for construction, maintenance and rehabilitation of roads across the country. "Since the commencement of the National Tolling Programme, Government has collected K7.35 billion. The toll fees are collected on behalf of the Road Development Agency (RDA) by the National Road Fund Agency, Road Transport and Safety Agency and Zambia Revenue Authority at Kazungula Bridge," Mr Mfune said. He said yesterday when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Local Government, Housing and Chiefs Affairs chaired by Maureen Mabonga, who is Mfuwe Member of Parliament. Mr Mfune was accompanied by RDA chief executive officer George Manyele and NRFA chief executive officer Wallace Mumba.