State carefully analyses sexuality education

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT is carefully analysing all content related to Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) before it is incorporated into the school curriculum to ensure it is not at variance with the country’s cultural and religious beliefs.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Ministers Conference on Education, Science and Technology in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Minister of General Education David Mabumba said although Zambia subscribes to international treaties and conventions which promote CSE in schools, individual countries can decide the kind of content appropriate for its citizens.

Mr Mabumba said the major source of concern is deciding the appropriate age of children who should be introduced to CSE