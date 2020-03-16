State bans stock feed exports

GOVERNMENT has banned the export of stock feed because millers are allegedly using subsidised maize from the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to produce the commodity instead of mealie-meal.

The ban includes but is not limited to fish, poultry, pig and any other maize-based animal feeds and their by-products.

Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Nkandu Luo said the decision follows an abrogation of an agreement by millers not to use subsidised maize from FRA to produce stock feed for export so that they make more profit CLICK TO READ MORE